Alaris Royalty Corp (AD.TO)

Thu, Sep 21 2017

BRIEF-Alaris Royalty contributes additional $6.0 mln to Sandbox Acquisitions and additional $2.0 mln to C&C Communications​

* Alaris Royalty Corp - ‍Contributed an additional U.S. $6.0 million to Sandbox Acquisitions and additional U.S. $2.0 million to C&C Communications​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Alaris Royalty Corp provides updates regarding S.M. Group

* ‍SM has received confirmation that it will be receiving cash proceeds from judgment in near future

BRIEF-Alaris Royalty Corp provides update regarding S.M. Group

* Alaris Royalty Corp. provides an update regarding S.M. Group

BRIEF-Alaris Royalty receives $91.7 mln from Sequel Youth and Family Services for its units in Sequel​

* Says ‍has received U.S.$91.7 million from Sequel Youth and Family Services for all of Alaris' units in Sequel​

BRIEF-Alaris Royalty Corp contributes $85 million to a new partner

* Alaris Royalty Corp contributes US$85 million to a new partner

BRIEF-Alaris Royalty provides update on sequel redemption

* Alaris Royalty Corp provides update on sequel redemption Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Alaris Royalty Corp reports qtrly earnings per share $0.29

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.29 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Alaris Royalty declares dividend of $0.135 per common share

* Declared a dividend of $0.135 per common share for month of July 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Alaris Royalty announces a new partner, additional proceeds from KMH and provides a corporate update

* Alaris Royalty Corp. announces a new partner, additional proceeds from KMH and provides a corporate update, including reduction of payout ratio to below 90%

