Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd (ADEN.NS)
ADEN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
263.55INR
9:54am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs1.85 (+0.71%)
Prev Close
Rs261.70
Open
Rs262.70
Day's High
Rs266.60
Day's Low
Rs260.00
Volume
106,091
Avg. Vol
277,309
52-wk High
Rs475.10
52-wk Low
Rs246.00
BRIEF-India's Advanced Enzyme Technologies June-qtr consol profit falls
* June quarter consol net profit 162.7 million rupees versus profit 277.8 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-Advanced Enzyme Technologies seeks members' nod for related party transaction with JC Biotech
* Seeks members' nod for related party transaction with Advanced Bio-Agro Tech Limited
BRIEF-Advanced Enzyme Technologies defers proposal to raise funds via QIP
* Says defers proposal to raise funds via QIP Source text: (http://bit.ly/2vl533d) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Advanced Enzyme Technologies to acquire shares of a German co
* Says execution of agreement to acquire shares of a company based in Germany by wholly-owned subsidiary of co
BRIEF-Advanced Enzyme Technologies completes acquisition of Palm Techno Ventures Enzyme
* Says completed acquisition of Palm Techno Ventures Enzyme SDN Bhd, Malaysia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Advanced Enzyme Technologies to consider & approve incorporation of overseas unit in Netherlands
* Board to consider and approve incorporation of overseas subsidiary in Netherlands and investment thereof
