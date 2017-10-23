Admiral Group PLC (ADML.L)
1,916.00GBp
5:01pm BST
-5.00 (-0.26%)
1,921.00
1,914.00
1,922.00
1,910.00
311,566
720,874
2,184.00
1,680.00
Wed, Aug 16 2017
Miners support Britain's FTSE as Admiral Group hits stormy seas
LONDON, Aug 16 Britain's top share index rose for the third day on the trot on Wednesday, boosted by gains among mining firms, though car insurer Admiral Group plummeted after reporting half-year results.
BRIEF-Admiral Group posts HY EPS 57.3 PENCE
* DAVID STEVENS, GROUP CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER "WE'VE GROWN TURNOVER AND CUSTOMER NUMBERS IN OUR EXISTING BUSINESSES BY OVER 13%
Fitch Affirms Admiral's IFS Rating at 'A+'; Outlook Stable
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) LONDON, July 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Admiral Insurance (Gibraltar) Limited's and UK-based Admiral Insurance Company Limited's - the two main operating entities of Admiral Group plc (Admiral) - Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Ratings at 'A+' (Strong). The agency has also affirmed Admiral's Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'A' and subordinated notes at 'BBB'. The Outlook on the IFS Ratings and IDR is Stable. KEY RAT