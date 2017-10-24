Edition:
Aeroports de Paris SA (ADP.PA)

ADP.PA on Paris Stock Exchange

140.45EUR
3:13pm BST
Change (% chg)

€0.45 (+0.32%)
Prev Close
€140.00
Open
€139.80
Day's High
€140.65
Day's Low
€139.80
Volume
23,696
Avg. Vol
67,043
52-wk High
€151.65
52-wk Low
€87.81

France's CDC would look 'with interest' at state's Paris airport stake

AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France French public-sector lender Caisse des Depots will consider buying a stake in the Aeroports de Paris (ADP) if the state reduces its stake in the airport operator, CDC head Pierre-Rene Lemas said in an interview on Saturday.

PARIS, July 8 French public-sector lender Caisse des Depots will consider buying a stake in the Aeroports de Paris (ADP) if the state reduces its stake in the airport operator, CDC head Pierre-Rene Lemas said in an interview on Saturday. The French government has said that it will begin reducing its corporate holdings in the coming months to finance a new fund for investments in innovation.

