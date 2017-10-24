Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (AEMN.SI)
2.76SGD
24 Oct 2017
$0.02 (+0.73%)
$2.74
$2.75
$2.76
$2.73
7,744,600
8,794,018
$2.76
$2.20
Fri, Oct 20 2017
BRIEF-Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust says Chia Nam Toon resigns as CEO of Ascendas Funds Management (S) Ltd
* Chia Nam Toon has resigned as Chief Executive Officer of Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust appoints Lim Hock San as chairman of board
* Announces retirement of Koh Soo Keong as chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Ascendas REIT announces divestment of property
* Proposed sale price of S$24.8 million is 24.0% higher than original purchase price of S$20.0 million
BRIEF-Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust announces issuance of notes
* HSBC Institutional Trust Services (Singapore) Limited has issued s$200 million 2.47 per cent. Notes due 2023
BRIEF-Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust posts qtrly net property income S$153.4 million
* Continues to see economic uncertainties created by potentially inward looking trade policies of US govt, geopolitical tensions
BRIEF-Ascendas REIT updates on divestment of 10 Woodlands Link
* HSBC Institutional Trust Services (Singapore) enters sale and purchase agreement with Sengkang Import & Export
BRIEF-Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust divests 10 Woodlands Link
* Hsbc Institutional Trust Services (singapore) entered into sale & purchase agreement with Sengkang Import & Export Pte