Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust (AEMN.SI)

AEMN.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore

2.76SGD
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.02 (+0.73%)
Prev Close
$2.74
Open
$2.75
Day's High
$2.76
Day's Low
$2.73
Volume
7,744,600
Avg. Vol
8,794,018
52-wk High
$2.76
52-wk Low
$2.20

Fri, Oct 20 2017

BRIEF-Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust says Chia Nam Toon​ resigns as CEO of Ascendas Funds Management (S) Ltd

* Chia Nam Toon​ ‍has resigned as Chief Executive Officer of Ascendas Funds Management (S) Limited Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust ‍appoints Lim Hock San as chairman of board​

* Announces retirement of Koh Soo Keong as chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Ascendas REIT announces divestment of property

* Proposed sale price of S$24.8 million is 24.0% higher than original purchase price of S$20.0 million

BRIEF-Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust announces issuance of notes

* HSBC Institutional Trust Services (Singapore) Limited has issued s$200 million 2.47 per cent. Notes due 2023

BRIEF-Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust posts qtrly net property income S$153.4 million

* Continues to see economic uncertainties created by potentially inward looking trade policies of US govt, geopolitical tensions

BRIEF-Ascendas REIT updates on divestment of 10 Woodlands Link

* HSBC Institutional Trust Services (Singapore) enters sale and purchase agreement with Sengkang Import & Export

BRIEF-Ascendas Real Estate Investment Trust divests 10 Woodlands Link

* Hsbc Institutional Trust Services (singapore) entered into sale & purchase agreement with Sengkang Import & Export Pte

