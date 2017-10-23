Ag Growth International Inc (AFN.TO)
AFN.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
50.72CAD
9:00pm BST
50.72CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$-0.60 (-1.17%)
$-0.60 (-1.17%)
Prev Close
$51.32
$51.32
Open
$51.37
$51.37
Day's High
$51.54
$51.54
Day's Low
$50.64
$50.64
Volume
26,808
26,808
Avg. Vol
36,585
36,585
52-wk High
$60.26
$60.26
52-wk Low
$46.10
$46.10
Select another date:
Tue, Sep 19 2017
BRIEF-AG Growth comments on trading activity
* AG Growth International - Confirms not aware of any material undisclosed information related to co or operations that would account for trading activity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Ag Growth announces Q2 earnings of $0.88 per share
* Ag Growth announces second quarter 2017 results; declares dividends
BRIEF-Ag Growth qtrly diluted profit per share $0.33
* Ag Growth announces first quarter 2017 results; declares dividends
Select another date: