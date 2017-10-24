Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (AFXG.DE)

Valeant in talks to sell eye-surgery assets to Carl Zeiss: Bloomberg Canadian drugmaker Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc is in talks to sell its Bausch & Lomb unit's surgical products business to Germany's Carl Zeiss Meditec AG , Bloomberg reported.

