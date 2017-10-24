Ageas SA (AGES.BR)

BRIEF-NY A.G. Schneiderman, coalition of AGs expand investigation into opioid crisis * New York A.G. Schneiderman, bipartisan coalition of AGs expand multistate investigation into opioid crisis

BRIEF-Ageas and China Taiping sign strategic cooperation agreement * AGEAS AND CHINA TAIPING GROUP SIGN STRATEGIC COOPERATION AGREEMENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Ageas buys back shares after forecast-beating second quarter BRUSSELS, Aug 9 Belgian insurer Ageas on Wednesday reported a stronger-than-expected second-quarter net profit and announced a 200 million euro ($234.84 million) share buy-back.

BRIEF-Ageas Q2 net result insurance attrib. to shareholders at EUR 222.4 mln beats Reuters poll * Q2 LIFE NET RESULT ATTRIBUTABLE TO SHAREHOLDERS EUR 144.1‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 361.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

BRIEF-Ageas announces new share buy-back programme * REG-REGULATED INFORMATION - AGEAS ANNOUNCES NEW SHARE BUY-BACK PROGRAMME

BNP Paribas to buy out full stake in Italian insurance unit from Ageas PARIS BNP Paribas is to expand further in Italy by buying full control of CARGEAS from insurer Ageas, as the French bank looks to step up cross-selling of products in Italy, where the business has been impacted by a recession.

BNP Paribas to buy out full stake in Italian insurance unit from Ageas PARIS, July 26 BNP Paribas is to expand further in Italy by buying full control of CARGEAS from insurer Ageas, as the French bank looks to step up cross-selling of products in Italy, where the business has been impacted by a recession.

BRIEF-Ageas sells its share in Cargeas to BNP Paribas Cardif * ‍DIVESTMENT IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE A CAPITAL GAIN OF APPROXIMATELY EUR 75 MILLION FOR AGEAS​