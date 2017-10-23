AGF Management Ltd (AGFb.TO)
BRIEF-AGF Management Ltd announces settlement with Westwood Holdings Group
* AGF Management Ltd - Westwood has made a payment to AGF in order to resolve matters with co
BRIEF-Westwood holdings, AGF and Patricia Perez-Coutts say they have resolved AGF and Westwood actions
* Westwood Holdings Group Inc - AGF, co, Patricia Perez-Coutts, related parties announce they have resolved AGF and Westwood actions
BRIEF-AGF reports $35.3 bln total fee-earning assets under management
* AGF Management Ltd - reported total fee-earning assets under management (AUM) of $35.3 billion as at September 30, 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-AGF Management Q3 EPS C$0.15 from continuing operations
* AGF Management Limited reports third quarter 2017 financial results
BRIEF-AGF says has $35 bln assets under management as of August
* Total fee-earning assets under management (AUM) of $35.0 billion as at August 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
BRIEF-AGF Management says Smith & Williamson is no longer in discussions with Rathbone Brothers
* AGF Management Limited confirms changes to Smith & Williamson prospective merger
BRIEF-AGF Management confirms that Smith & Williamson and Rathbone Brothers are in merger talks
* AGF Management Ltd responds to media reports in U.K. regarding a potential change to its investment in Smith & Williamson
BRIEF-AGF reports July 2017 assets under management
* AGF Management Ltd - total AUM $34 billion at July 31 versus $34.7 billion at June 30
BRIEF-AGF welcomes Regina Chi as vice-president and portfolio manager of emerging markets
* AGF welcomes Regina Chi as vice-president and portfolio manager, AGF emerging markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-AGF reports termination of harmony non-traditional pool
* Announced termination of harmony non-traditional pool on or about september 25, 2017