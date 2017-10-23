Edition:
Aggreko PLC (AGGK.L)

AGGK.L on London Stock Exchange

910.00GBp
5:09pm BST
Change (% chg)

15.50 (+1.73%)
Prev Close
894.50
Open
894.00
Day's High
915.00
Day's Low
893.50
Volume
582,004
Avg. Vol
875,220
52-wk High
1,070.36
52-wk Low
751.00

Wed, Aug 2 2017

Argentina hit drags down Aggreko's first-half profit

Aggreko , the world's largest temporary power provider, said its results were hurt by lower pricing on its Argentina contracts as it reported a 10 percent fall in first-half profit.

UPDATE 1-Argentina hit drags down Aggreko's first-half profit

Aug 2 Aggreko, the world's largest temporary power provider, said its first-half profit fell 10 percent, hurt by discounts it had to make to win a contract in Argentina, the company's single largest market.

Aggreko's finance chief Cran to quit for Forth Ports role

Aggreko Plc , the world's largest temporary power provider, is losing its respected finance chief Carole Cran, who it said would join Scotland's Forth Ports Ltd.

UPDATE 1-Aggreko's finance chief Cran to quit for Forth Ports role

* Shares down 0.114 percent at 873.65 pence at 0943 GMT (Adds analyst, source comments, details, background)

Aggreko finance chief resigns; to leave within a year

June 6 Aggreko Plc, the world's largest temporary power provider, said Chief Financial Officer Carole Cran had tendered her resignation after 13 years in the role to become the finance head of Forth Ports Ltd, a Scottish infrastructure funds-owned company.

Aggreko names new head for power solutions arm

Temporary power provider Aggreko Plc on Friday said Nicolas Fournier is leaving the company with immediate effect, after less than two years as the head of its power solutions division.

Aggreko pulls new executive pay plan ahead of investor meeting

April 27 Aggreko Plc, the world's largest temporary power provider, said on Thursday it had withdrawn a proposed executive pay policy after some investors disapproved of a new restricted share plan (RSP).

