Anglo American PLC (AGLJ.J)

UPDATE 1-Indian billionaire Agarwal to buy bigger stake in Anglo American LONDON, Sept 20 Volcan Investments, the family trust of the chairman of diversified miner Vedanta, on Wednesday said it was increasing its stake in Anglo American but did not intend to make a bid for the entire company.

BRIEF-Volcan Investments raises investment in Anglo American Plc * INTENDS TO MAKE A FURTHER INVESTMENT IN ANGLO AMERICAN PLC SHARES OF £1.25 BILLION TO £1.5 BILLION

BRIEF-Anglo American launches tender offers for certain U.S. dollar securities​ * LAUNCHES CASH TENDER OFFERS FOR CERTAIN U.S. DOLLAR SECURITIES​

Anglo American sets aside $101 mln for lung disease lawsuit in South Africa JOHANNESBURG, July 27 Anglo American said on Thursday it set aside $101 million for the possible settlement of a class action lawsuit brought to it by South African miners who allegedly contracted lung disease at their operations.

BRIEF-Anglo American resumes dividend payment * ANGLO AMERICAN PLC SAYS NET DEBT REDUCED TO $6.2 BILLION AS OF JUNE 30 2017