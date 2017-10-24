Anglo American PLC (AGLJ.J)
26,089.00ZAc
2:10pm BST
-94.00 (-0.36%)
26,183.00
26,351.00
26,368.00
25,946.00
1,567,128
2,279,295
26,705.00
15,684.00
Anglo American third quarter output up 6 percent, platinum cut
LONDON Anglo American on Tuesday reported a 6 percent rise in output for the third quarter and raised its guidance on iron ore for a second time, but said it had removed "unprofitable ounces" from its platinum mines.
Indian billionaire Agarwal to buy bigger stake in Anglo American
LONDON Volcan Investments, the family trust of the chairman of diversified miner Vedanta , on Wednesday said it was increasing its stake in Anglo American but did not intend to make a bid for the entire company.
Indian billionaire Agarwal to buy bigger stake in Anglo American
LONDON Volcan Investments, the family trust of the chairman of diversified miner Vedanta , on Wednesday said it was increasing its stake in Anglo American but did not intend to make a bid for the entire company.
UPDATE 1-Indian billionaire Agarwal to buy bigger stake in Anglo American
LONDON, Sept 20 Volcan Investments, the family trust of the chairman of diversified miner Vedanta, on Wednesday said it was increasing its stake in Anglo American but did not intend to make a bid for the entire company.
Indian billionaire Agarwal to buy bigger stake in Anglo American
LONDON, Sept 20 Volcan Investments, the family trust of diversified miner Vedanta on Thursday said it was increasing its stake in Anglo American.
BRIEF-Volcan Investments raises investment in Anglo American Plc
* INTENDS TO MAKE A FURTHER INVESTMENT IN ANGLO AMERICAN PLC SHARES OF £1.25 BILLION TO £1.5 BILLION
BRIEF-Anglo American launches tender offers for certain U.S. dollar securities
* LAUNCHES CASH TENDER OFFERS FOR CERTAIN U.S. DOLLAR SECURITIES
Anglo American sets aside $101 mln for lung disease lawsuit in South Africa
JOHANNESBURG, July 27 Anglo American said on Thursday it set aside $101 million for the possible settlement of a class action lawsuit brought to it by South African miners who allegedly contracted lung disease at their operations.
BRIEF-Anglo American resumes dividend payment
* ANGLO AMERICAN PLC SAYS NET DEBT REDUCED TO $6.2 BILLION AS OF JUNE 30 2017
Anglo American increases iron ore targets for the year
LONDON, July 20 Global miner Anglo American posted higher second quarter iron ore production on Thursday, leading it to raise its annual targets for the steel-making ingredient.
- Are these 3 fallers too cheap to ignore?
- Can these 2 commodity giants soar another 50% in the next 3 months?
- Too late to buy these 3 Footsie giants with 100%+ gains in 2016?
- 3 resources stocks with 30%+ upside
- Should you buy these FTSE 100 stalwarts as good results send shares soaring?
- Anglo American plc and Glencore plc are up another 30% in a month: can they repeat the trick?