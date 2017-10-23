Assura PLC (AGRP.L)

BRIEF-Property group Assura buys 75 medical centres for 154 mln stg * Accelerated investment - 75 medical centres acquired for £154 million in period.

UPDATE 1-UK Property group Assura names new finance head Aug 4 Assura Plc, an investor and developer of primary care properties, named Jayne Cottam as chief financial officer, filling a position that fell vacant earlier this year after then finance chief Jonathan Murphy became CEO.

BRIEF-Assura names Jayne Cottam CFO * ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF JAYNE COTTAM TO BOARD AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

BRIEF-Assura announces proposed issue of new ordinary shares * Proposed placing, by way of accelerated bookbuild, of up to 164 million shares of 10 pence each in co, representing up to 9.9 pct of co's share capital

BRIEF-Assura says to pay next dividend of 0.60p on July 19 * Assura plc - ‍next quarterly interim dividend of 0.60 pence per share will be paid on 19 July 2017 to shareholders on register on 16 June 2017​