Assura PLC (AGRP.L)
60.60GBp
4:48pm BST
-1.40 (-2.26%)
62.00
61.50
61.50
60.35
1,440,993
3,699,678
67.30
51.35
Tue, Oct 3 2017
BRIEF-Assura says Andrew Darke to step down from board at the end of the financial year
* ANDREW DARKE, PROPERTY DIRECTOR, INTENDS TO STEP DOWN FROM BOARD OF ASSURA AT END OF FINANCIAL YEAR TO PURSUE PERSONAL BUSINESS INTERESTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Property group Assura buys 75 medical centres for 154 mln stg
* Accelerated investment - 75 medical centres acquired for £154 million in period.
UK Property group Assura names new finance head
Assura Plc , an investor and developer of primary care properties, named Jayne Cottam as chief financial officer, filling a position that fell vacant earlier this year after then finance chief Jonathan Murphy became CEO.
BRIEF-Assura names Jayne Cottam CFO
* ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF JAYNE COTTAM TO BOARD AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER
BRIEF-Assura announces proposed issue of new ordinary shares
* Proposed placing, by way of accelerated bookbuild, of up to 164 million shares of 10 pence each in co, representing up to 9.9 pct of co's share capital
BRIEF-Assura says to pay next dividend of 0.60p on July 19
* Assura plc - next quarterly interim dividend of 0.60 pence per share will be paid on 19 July 2017 to shareholders on register on 16 June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
BRIEF-Assura FY PBT 95.2 mln stg vs 28.8 mln stg
* 21.2 pct increase in investment property, to 1.3 billion bln (2016: 1.1 billion bln)