AGT Food and Ingredients Inc (AGT.TO)
AGT.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
20.32CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$-0.40 (-1.93%)
Prev Close
$20.72
Open
$20.70
Day's High
$20.78
Day's Low
$20.16
Volume
79,528
Avg. Vol
103,425
52-wk High
$38.83
52-wk Low
$20.16
BRIEF-AGT Food And Ingredients Q2 adj earnings per share C$0.10
* AGT Food And Ingredients Inc announces second quarter 2017 results
BRIEF-Fairfax to make C$190 million investment into AGT Food and Ingredients Inc.
BRIEF-AGT Food and Ingredients announces equity stake in canest Transit Inc and terminal facility
BRIEF-AGT Food and Ingredients Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.28
BRIEF-AGT Food and Ingredients sees Q1 adjusted earnings per share C$0.28
