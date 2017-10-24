Air France KLM SA (AIRF.PA)

UPDATE 2-Air France KLM reaches pensions deal with KLM staff * Lufthansa struck pensions deal this month (Adds share price, analyst comment, detail)

CORRECTED-Air France KLM reaches pensions deal for KLM staff PARIS, Oct 23 Air France KLM has struck a pensions scheme deal for its KLM pilot and cabin staff unions, in changes that the airline said would have a 311 million euros ($366 million) impact in the third quarter.

FAA orders A380 engine inspections after Air France incident SINGAPORE U.S. aviation authorities have ordered visual inspections of fan hubs in engines used on some Airbus SE A380 jets after an engine came apart on an Air France flight last month, forcing it to make an emergency landing.

Air France continues long-haul drive with Vietnam Airlines joint venture PARIS/HANOI Air France signed a new joint venture deal with Vietnam Airlines and said it was in advanced talks with India's Jet Airways over a partnership as part of efforts to boost its long-haul network.

