Aixtron SE (AIXGn.DE)

BRIEF-Aixtron: repeat order from Elite Advanced Laser * ELITE ADVANCED LASER CORPORATION (ELASER) PLACED A REPEAT ORDER FOR AN AIX G5+ C

BRIEF-Aixtron ‍receives order for AIX G5+ platform * ‍RECEIVED AN ORDER FOR AN AIX G5+ PLATFORM FROM SWEDISH-AMERICAN COMPANY GLŌ-USA, INC

BRIEF-Aixtron hikes 2017 guidance for sales, orders * Reuters poll average for Aixtron Q2 EBIT loss was 5.8 million euros

BRIEF-Aixtron: ‍Kim Schindelhauer to resume his position as chairman of supervisory board​ * DR. FELIX GRAWERT APPOINTED AS A NEW MEMBER OF THE EXECUTIVE BOARD / DR. GRAWERT TO ASSUME HIS POSITION ON OCTOBER 1, 2017 OR EARLIER / DR. SCHULTE AND DR. GRAWERT TO JOINTLY LEAD THE COMPANY

BRIEF-Aixtron to sell its ALD/CVD memory product line * AIXTRON SE TO SELL ITS ALD/CVD MEMORY PRODUCT LINE / THE TRANSACTION IS SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVALS / THE TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN THE SECOND HALF OF 2017

BRIEF-Aixtron shareholders approve AGM resolutons, von Rosen re-elected * Aixtron SE general meeting 2017 / all resolutions approved / supervisory board member Ruediger von Rosen re-elected

BRIEF-Aixtron: OSRAM Opto Semiconductors qualifies first of multiple AIX G5 C planetary systems for manufacturing of GAN LEDs * OSRAM OPTO SEMICONDUCTORS HAS QUALIFIED FIRST OF MULTIPLE AIX G5 C PLANETARY SYSTEMS FOR MANUFACTURING OF GAN (GALLIUM NITRIDE) LEDS