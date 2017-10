Akbank TAS (AKBNK.IS)

BRIEF-Akbank signs agreement with IFC‍​ to secure $150 million equivalent * SIGNS AN AGREEMENT TO SECURE $150 MILLION EQUIVALENT IN TURKISH LIRA WITH INTERNATIONAL FINANCE CORPORATION ("IFC")‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

BRIEF-Akbank signs $1.15 billion equivalent syndicated loan facility * SECURES A MULTI-CURRENCY SYNDICATED LOAN FACILITY AT AMOUNT OF USD 1.15 BILLION EQUIVALENT COMPRISED OF USD 543 MILLION AND EUR 515 MLN‍​

Turkey's Akbank Q2 net profit rises 13 percent to 1.5 bln lira ISTANBUL, July 27 Turkish lender Akbank posted a net profit up around 13 percent year-on-year to 1.5 billion lira ($425 million) in the second quarter, it said late on Wednesday, exceeding an expectation of 1.44 billion lira in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 3.5255 liras) (Reporting by Ebru Tuncay; Editing by Daren Butler)

BRIEF-Akbank signs agreement with EIB to secure EUR 200 mln equivalent in Turkish Lira ‍​ * HAS SIGNED AN AGREEMENT TO SECURE FINANCING OF EUR 200 MILLION EQUIVALENT IN TURKISH LIRA WITH EUROPEAN INVESTMENT BANK (EIB) ‍​

BRIEF-Akbank sells a NPL portfolio of 709 mln lira for 39 mln lira ‍​ * SELLS A NON-PERFORMING LOAN PORTFOLIO OF TL 709 MILLION FOR TL 39 MILLION ‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)