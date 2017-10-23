Asanko Gold Inc (AKG.TO)

BRIEF-Asanko Gold acquires Miradani Gold Project * Asanko Gold acquires large, highly prospective Miradani Gold Project, adjacent to Asanko Gold Mine

BRIEF-Donald Smith & Co reports 10.03 pct passive stake in Asanko Gold ‍​as of Aug 30 * Donald Smith & Co Inc reports 10.03 percent passive stake in Asanko Gold Inc ‍​as of August 30 - SEC filing Source text : (http://bit.ly/2elkjFO) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Asanko Gold announces Q2 2017 production results * Quarterly gold production of 46,017 ounces and gold sales of 48,461 ounces

UPDATE 2-Asanko says liquidity likely to be over $100 mln by 2nd-qtr 2018 June 5 Asanko Gold Inc said it could bolster its liquidity position to over $100 million by the second quarter of 2018, days after short seller Muddy Waters said the Canadian gold miner would run out of cash by next year.

BRIEF-Asanko Gold Expansion DFS confirms organic growth plan * Asanko Gold Expansion DFS confirms robust organic growth plan and strong cash generation

UPDATE 2-Asanko Gold stock slides as investors weigh stock short TORONTO, June 1 Asanko Gold Inc shares closed nearly 8 percent lower on Thursday after whipsawing between gains and losses during the session, as investors weighed hedge fund Muddy Waters' short bet against the stock with rebuttals by the company and equity analysts.

CANADA STOCKS-TSX seesaws, weighed by drop in Asanko Gold TORONTO, June 1 Canada's main stock index seesawed on Thursday as short-seller target Asanko Gold Inc tumbled, offsetting a rebound in the shares of Element Fleet Management Corp.