AltaGas Ltd (ALA.TO)

Thu, Oct 19 2017
BRIEF-AltaGas reports Q3 adjusted FFO per share of C$0.83
* AltaGas Ltd reports strong third quarter 2017 results and increases dividend by 4.3 percent
BRIEF-AltaGas announces aggregate $450 mln medium-term note offerings
* AltaGas Ltd announces aggregate $450 million medium-term note offerings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-AltaGas commissions Townsend 2A, provides update on propane export terminal
* AltaGas commissions Townsend 2A and provides update on north pine and ridley island propane export terminal
BRIEF-AltaGas does not intend to exercise right to redeem cumulative redeemable reset preferred shares, Series C on Sept 30
* Doesn't intend to exercise right to redeem currently outstanding cumulative redeemable five-year rate reset preferred shares, Series C on Sept 30 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-AltaGas Q2 adjusted FFO per share C$0.72
* AltaGas Ltd says AltaGas now expects to deliver low double digit percentage normalized EBITDA growth in 2017 compared to 2016
BRIEF-Vopak and Altagas to jointly invest in Propane Export Terminal in Canada
BRIEF-Vopak and AltaGas to jointly invest in propane export terminal in Canada
