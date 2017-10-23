Edition:
United Kingdom

AltaGas Ltd (ALA.TO)

ALA.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

29.35CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$0.03 (+0.10%)
Prev Close
$29.32
Open
$29.41
Day's High
$29.50
Day's Low
$29.05
Volume
756,773
Avg. Vol
478,263
52-wk High
$35.55
52-wk Low
$26.87

Thu, Oct 19 2017

BRIEF-AltaGas reports Q3 adjusted FFO per share of C$0.83

* AltaGas Ltd reports strong third quarter 2017 results and increases dividend by 4.3 percent

BRIEF-AltaGas announces aggregate $450 mln medium-term note offerings

* AltaGas Ltd announces aggregate $450 million medium-term note offerings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-AltaGas commissions Townsend 2A, provides update on propane export terminal

* AltaGas commissions Townsend 2A and provides update on north pine and ridley island propane export terminal

BRIEF-AltaGas ‍does not intend to exercise right to redeem cumulative redeemable reset preferred shares, Series C on Sept 30​

* ‍Doesn't intend to exercise right to redeem currently outstanding cumulative redeemable five-year rate reset preferred shares, Series C on Sept 30​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-AltaGas Q2 adjusted FFO per share C$0.72

* AltaGas Ltd says AltaGas now expects to deliver low double digit percentage normalized EBITDA growth in 2017 compared to 2016

BRIEF-Vopak and Altagas to jointly invest in Propane Export Terminal in Canada

BRIEF-Vopak and AltaGas to jointly invest in propane export terminal in Canada

