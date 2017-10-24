Edition:
Allahabad Bank (ALBK.NS)

ALBK.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

68.50INR
10:02am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs2.80 (+4.26%)
Prev Close
Rs65.70
Open
Rs65.80
Day's High
Rs68.65
Day's Low
Rs65.80
Volume
2,909,355
Avg. Vol
2,886,941
52-wk High
Rs92.40
52-wk Low
Rs57.00

Fri, Oct 13 2017

BRIEF-Allahabad Bank approves raising equity capital worth up to 10 bln rupees via QIP ‍​

* Says approves raising equity capital worth up to 10 billion rupees via QIP ‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2ykrmtE Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Allahabad Bank introduces two-tier saving bank interest rate from Oct ‍​‍​1

* Says to introduce 2 tier saving bank interest rate w.e.f 01 Oct ‍​‍​

BRIEF-Allahabad Bank cuts 1-year MCLR to 8.45 pct

* Says reduction in marginal cost of funds based lending rate (MCLR) of bank with effect from 01.09.2017

BRIEF-Allahabad Bank appoints B K Mitra as CFO

* Says S L Jain ceases to be CFO of bank Source text: (http://bit.ly/2w1kLnf) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Allahabad Bank posts June-qtr profit

* June quarter net profit 288.4 million rupees versus net loss of 5.65 billion rupees year ago

BRIEF-Allahabad Bank to keep MCLRs upto 1 yr unchanged

* Says to keep MCLRs upto 1 year unchanged Source text - (http://bit.ly/2sWaqZ2) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Allahabad Bank cuts overnight MCLR by 15 BPS from June 12

* Says cuts overnight MCLR by 15 bps to 8 percent from June 12 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rlF0pd) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Allahabad Bank gets members' nod for allotting shares to India govt

* Gets members' nod for alloting shares worth upto INR 4.18 billion to India government Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Allahabad Bank approves raising of equity capital worth up to INR 20 bln

* Says approved raising of equity capital worth up to INR 20 billion

BRIEF-India's Allahabad Bank posts March-qtr profit

* March quarter net profit 1.11 billion rupees versus net loss of 5.81 billion rupees year ago

