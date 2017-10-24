Edition:
Alkem Laboratories Ltd (ALKE.NS)

ALKE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

1,870.00INR
10:01am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs6.70 (+0.36%)
Prev Close
Rs1,863.30
Open
Rs1,875.00
Day's High
Rs1,875.00
Day's Low
Rs1,845.00
Volume
10,281
Avg. Vol
32,206
52-wk High
Rs2,400.00
52-wk Low
Rs1,455.00

Tue, Oct 17 2017

BRIEF-Alkem Labs re-designates ‍Sandeep Singh as MD

* ‍sandeep Singh appointed and re-designated as managing director​

BRIEF-Alkem laboratories gets inspection report from US FDA with two 483 observations

* Says has received inspection report which contains two 483 observations

BRIEF-India's Alkem Laboratories June-qtr consol net profit falls

* June quarter consol net profit 637.8 million rupees versus profit of 2.43 billion rupees year ago

BRIEF-India's Alkem Laboratories March-qtr consol profit rises

* March quarter consol profit 1.37 billion rupees versus profit 865.4 million rupees year ago

BRIEF-Alkem Labs says US FDA issues EIR for Baddi manufacturing facility

* Says US FDA has issued an establishment inspection report for its Baddi manufacturing facility

