Edition:
United Kingdom

Allied Minds PLC (ALML.L)

ALML.L on London Stock Exchange

170.50GBp
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-- (--)
Prev Close
170.50
Open
--
Day's High
--
Day's Low
--
Volume
--
Avg. Vol
311,542
52-wk High
475.00
52-wk Low
114.00

Select another date:

Thu, Sep 28 2017

BRIEF-Allied Minds announces SciFluor SF0166 study positive top-line results

* ‍PRIMARY OUTCOME MEASURE OF SAFETY ACHIEVED WITH NO DRUG-RELATED SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS OBSERVED IN STUDY

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Allied Minds first-half loss widens​

* ‍HY LOSS FOR PERIOD: $58.2 MILLION (HY16: $52.2M), OF WHICH $44.6 MILLION ATTRIBUTABLE TO ALLIED MINDS (HY16: $41.2M)​

BRIEF-Allied Minds ‍appoints Barry Matsumori as CEO of Bridgesat

* Says ‍appointment of Barry Matsumori as CEO of Bridgesat, Inc.​

BRIEF-Allied Minds appoints Jill Smith CEO

* Jill smith appointed as president and ceo of allied minds Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By London Bureau)

Select another date: