Alior Bank SA (ALRR.WA)

Polish banks Pekao, Alior explore potential merger WARSAW, Oct 24 Two state-controlled Polish banks Bank Pekao SA and Alior Bank are considering cooperation or a merger, they said on Monday night.

BRIEF-Alior Bank allots bonds for total nominal value of 600 mln zlotys * ALLOTS 400,000 SERIES K BONDS FOR TOTAL NOMINAL VALUE OF 400 MILLION ZLOTYS

BRIEF-Polish Alior Bank plans to increase planned bond issue by 200 mln zlotys * Polish lender Alior Bank has decided to increase a planned bond issue by 200 million zlotys, to 600 million zlotys due to a significant demand from investors, the bank said in a statement late on Tuesday.

BRIEF-Alior Bank ‍aims to achieve ROE 14%, C/I 39% and NIM 5.1% targets in 2019​ * SAYS ‍ADOPTED RESOLUTION APPROVING PLAN FOR IMPLEMENTATION OF BANK'S STRATEGY FOR 2017-2020​

BRIEF-Alior Bank names Tomasz Kulik new chairman of supervisory board * SAID ON SATURDAY THAT ELIGIUSZ KRZESNIAK RESIGNED FROM HIS POST OF CHAIRMAN OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD

BRIEF-Alior Bank plans to issue up to 400 million zlotys in bonds * Alior Bank plans to issue up to 400 million zlotys ($111 million) in subordinated, unsecured, floating-rate 8-year bonds, it says in a statement

BRIEF-Poland's Alior Bank plans bond issue worth up to 1.2 bln zlotys * Polish lender Alior Bank plans to issue bonds worth up to 1.2 billion zlotys ($331 million) in the second part of its bond issue programme, it said on Wednesday.

BRIEF-Alior Bank Q2 net profit rises to 100.0 mln zlotys * SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT ITS Q2 NET INTEREST INCOME WAS 719.4 MILLION ZLOTYS VERSUS 444.2 MILLION ZLOTYS A YEAR AGO