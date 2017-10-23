Altius Minerals Corp (ALS.TO)

Edition:
BRIEF-Altius reports a change in fiscal year end to December 31

* Altius Minerals Corp - ‍change of its fiscal year-end to December 31 from its current fiscal year-end of April 30​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-ALTIUS MINERALS Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.10

* ALTIUS REPORTS Q1 F2018 REVENUE OF $15.4M; DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

BRIEF-Altius re-establishes normal course issuer bid

* Altius Minerals Corp - may purchase at market price up to 2.04 million common shares by way of a normal course issuer bid through facilities of TSX

BRIEF-Midland Exploration, Altius identify new zinc-bearing belt in James Bay Area

* Midland Exploration Inc - ‍Midland and Altius identify a new zinc-bearing belt in James Bay Area and discover a new zinc showing up to 7.53 pct zn​

BRIEF-Altius Minerals expects attributable royalty revenue of about $46.3 mln for FY ended April 30, 2017

* Altius achieves new annual attributable royalty revenue record; release of q4 (year end) financial results June 21, 2017

BRIEF-Altius Minerals appoints Fairfax Financial nominee to its board

* Altius appoints Fairfax Financial nominee to its board Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Altius and Fairfax close strategic investment transaction

* Fairfax agreed to purchase, 5 pct preferred securities in aggregate amount up to $100 million, issuable in tranches of not less than $25 million

