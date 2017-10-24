Alsea SAB de CV (ALSEA.MX)
ALSEA.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange
57.01MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$-0.16 (-0.28%)
Prev Close
$57.17
Open
$58.25
Day's High
$58.29
Day's Low
$56.90
Volume
5,935,606
Avg. Vol
1,517,011
52-wk High
$71.81
52-wk Low
$49.50
Wed, May 31 2017
Mexico's Alsea agrees to sell Grupo Axo stake to General Atlantic
MEXICO CITY Mexican restaurant operator Alsea said on Tuesday it had reached an agreement with U.S. investment firm General Atlantic to sell its minority stake in Grupo Axo, a company that operates fashion brands.
