Alstom SA (ALSO.PA)

French finmin convinced Siemens-Alstom to absorb Bombardier, Spanish group PARIS, Oct 4 The merged Siemens-Alstom rail company will eventually absorb Canadian rival Bombardier and a Spanish competitor in the face of emerging Chinese giants, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Wednesday.

France to hold Siemens to account on Alstom job pledges PARIS France will make sure Siemens sticks to its commitment to preserve jobs following its rail business merger with Alstom , the French finance minister said as the government seeks to reassure worried workers.

Bouygues would use Alstom cash to develop core businesses - CFO PARIS Bouygues said it did not plan to expand outside its three core telecoms, media and construction businesses, and added that if it were to sell its Alstom shares, it would use the cash to further develop those main divisions.

Bouygues would use Alstom cash to develop core businesses - CFO * Core telecoms, media, construction businesses promising - CFO

France to hold Siemens to account on Alstom job pledges PARIS France will make sure Siemens sticks to its commitment to preserve jobs following its rail business merger with Alstom , the French finance minister said as the government seeks to reassure worried workers.

Alstom, Siemens to merge rail businesses to counter China's CRRC MUNICH/PARIS German industrial group Siemens AG and French rival Alstom SA agreed to merge their rail operations, creating a European champion to better withstand the international advance of China's state-owned CRRC Corp Ltd . |

European rail deal fulfils Macron vision, French fear for jobs PARIS/FRANKFURT Investors welcomed a merger of the rail businesses of Germany's Siemens and France's Alstom , billed as creating a European champion, but French unions and politicians said France was giving Germany control and risking jobs.

European rail deal fulfils Macron vision, French fear for jobs PARIS/FRANKFURT Investors welcomed a merger of the rail businesses of Germany's Siemens and France's Alstom , billed as creating a European champion, but French unions and politicians said France was giving Germany control and risking jobs.