Edition:
United Kingdom

Amara Raja Batteries Ltd (AMAR.NS)

AMAR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

701.55INR
10:02am BST
Change (% chg)

Rs9.85 (+1.42%)
Prev Close
Rs691.70
Open
Rs694.00
Day's High
Rs703.95
Day's Low
Rs692.05
Volume
445,942
Avg. Vol
480,507
52-wk High
Rs1,054.00
52-wk Low
Rs674.00

Select another date:

Mon, Aug 7 2017

BRIEF-India's Amara Raja Batteries June-qtr net profit down about 24 pct

* June quarter net profit 998.5 million rupees versus 1.31 billion rupees last year

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Amara Raja Batteries seeks members' nod to approve transactions with Mangal Industries

* Seeks members' nod to approve transactions with Mangal Industries Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-India's Amara Raja Batteries March-qtr profit falls about 9 pct

* Net profit in March quarter last year was 1.09 billion rupees as per IND-AS; total income was 12.96 billion rupees

Select another date: