AuRico Metals Inc. (AMI.TO)

BRIEF-Aurico Metals reports Q2 results * AuRico Metals Inc - qtrly ‍royalty revenue of $2.8 million, an increase of 39% compared to Q2 2016​

BRIEF-Prism Resources says deal to sell certain Ontario properties to AuRico Metals terminated * Prism Resources Inc. agreement in respect of the sale of a 7.5% net profits interest not proceeding

BRIEF-Aurico Metals announces private placement up to 3.4 mln shares at a price of C$1.47 per share * Aurico metals announces private placement of flow-through common shares