Anglo American Platinum Ltd (AMSJ.J)

UPDATE 1-S.Africa's Amplats H1 profit falls 55 percent, unlikely to pay dividend in 2017 JOHANNESBURG, July 24 South African miner Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) reported on Monday a 55 percent drop in first-half profits on lower sales, a stronger rand and tax impairments and said it is unlikely to pay a dividend this year. Its shares fell more than 3 percent after the results announcement. Amplats, the world's largest producer of the precious metal and a unit of Anglo American, has not paid a dividend since 2011, and would need to ensure its cash generation is stable

Toronto-based Atlatsa to mothball South African platinum mine JOHANNESBURG Toronto-based Atlatsa Resources has agreed with joint venture partner Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) to place its Bokoni mine in South Africa on care and maintenance as part of a restructuring plan.

