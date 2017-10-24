Amundi SA (AMUN.PA)

Asset manager Amundi reports Q2 net outflows PARIS, July 28 French asset manager Amundi posted a 1 percent fall in assets under management over the second quarter to 1.12 trillion euros ($1.31 trillion), weighed down by outflows from institutional clients.

Amundi's Pioneer to ditch Blackrock's Aladdin to cut costs PARIS, July 26 Amundi confirmed on Wednesday plans to switch the IT systems of its recently-acquired Pioneer Investments from rival BlackRock's Aladdin platform in a bid to cut costs.

Amundi CEO says Italian banks looking 'relatively healthy' AIX-EN-PROVENCE, France Italian banks, long plagued by bad loans burdening their balance sheets are regaining health after authorities tackled several troubled lenders recently, the head of asset manager Amundi said on Saturday.

