America Movil SAB de CV (AMXL.MX)

Mexican telecom regulator asks America Movil to modify separation plan MEXICO CITY, Oct 5 Mexico's telecommunications regulator IFT on Thursday asked billionaire Carlos Slim's company America Movil to modify a proposal to separate out its fixed-line services, the regulator said in a statement. (Reporting by David Alire Garcia)

NBCUniversal/Telemundo, America Movil bid for Mexico soccer team media rights MEXICO CITY, Sept 28 NBCUniversal/Telemundo and America Movil jointly submitted bids to the Mexican Soccer Federation for media rights to the men’s and women’s Mexico national team for two World Cup cycles, the companies said in a statement on Thursday.

America Movil reaches deal to sell stake in soccer clubs MEXICO CITY America Movil, the largest mobile phone operator in Latin America, chaired by Mexico's Carlos Slim, said on Wednesday that it had reached an agreement to sell its 30 percent stake in a group of Mexican soccer clubs.

UPDATE 1-America Movil reaches deal to sell stake in soccer clubs MEXICO CITY, Sept 6 America Movil, the largest mobile phone operator in Latin America, chaired by Mexico's Carlos Slim, said on Wednesday that it had reached an agreement to sell its 30 percent stake in a group of Mexican soccer clubs.

America Movil says reaches agreement to sell stake in soccer clubs MEXICO CITY, Sept 6 America Movil, the telecommunications giant of Mexican mogul Carlos Slim, said on Wednesday that it had reached an agreement to sell its 30 percent stake in a group of Mexican soccer clubs.

UPDATE 1-OECD recommends Slim's entry to Mexico TV to spur competition MEXICO CITY, Aug 31 As Carlos Slim’s America Movil begins to loosen its grip on Mexico’s telecom sector, the company could be the key to more competition in television, another highly saturated Mexican industry, a report released on Thursday said.

Fitch Downgrades America Movil to 'A-'; Outlook Revised to Stable (The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, August 31 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has downgraded the Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDR) and senior unsecured notes ratings of America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. (AMX) to 'A-' from 'A'. The Outlook is revised to Stable from Negative. A full list of rating action follows at the end of this release. KEY RATING DRIVERS The downgrade of AMX's ratings to 'A-' from 'A' reflects the company's financial profile de

OECD recommends Slim's entry to Mexico TV to spur competition MEXICO CITY, Aug 31 As Carlos Slim’s America Movil begins to loosen its grip on Mexico’s telecom sector, the company could be the key to more competition in television, another highly saturated Mexican industry, a report released on Thursday said.