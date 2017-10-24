Acciona SA (ANA.MC)
ANA.MC on Madrid SE C.A.T.S.
67.57EUR
24 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.43 (+0.64%)
Prev Close
€67.14
Open
€67.05
Day's High
€67.97
Day's Low
€66.77
Volume
6,261
Avg. Vol
138,258
52-wk High
€86.00
52-wk Low
€62.67
Tue, Jun 13 2017
BRIEF-Axway Software selected by Acciona to power their digital workplace
* SELECTED BY ACCIONA TO POWER THEIR DIGITAL WORKPLACE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:, (Gdynia Newsroom)
BRIEF-Telefonica and Acciona sign renewable electricity supply agreement
* SAYS SIGNS AGREEMENT FOR RENEWABLE ELECTRICITY SUPPLY IN 2018 WITH ACCIONA
EU mergers and takeovers (May 24)
BRUSSELS, May 24 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
EU mergers and takeovers (April 26)
BRUSSELS, April 26 The following are mergers under review by the European Commission and a brief guide to the EU merger process:
