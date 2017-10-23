Aphria Inc (APH.TO)

Shares of Canada's Aphria slump as marijuana faces regulatory risk TORONTO, Oct 17 Shares of Canadian marijuana company Aphria Inc sank on Tuesday, after the operator of the Toronto Stock Exchange said cannabis companies with U.S. interests would come under heightened scrutiny and could be delisted.

BRIEF-Aphria Inc announces $80 million bought deal * To use proceeds from offering for development of infrastructure, expansion of geographic footprint in Canada​

BRIEF-Aphria Q1 earnings per share C$0.11 * Aphria reports strong performance in Q1 2018, including record revenue and grams sold

BRIEF-Aphria, Liberty Health Sciences jointly respond to TMX Group statement regarding regulatory engagement​ * Aphria Inc - ‍co, Liberty Health Sciences jointly respond to tmx group statement regarding regulatory engagement​

BRIEF-Aphria announces $11.5 mln strategic investment in Scientus Pharma * Aphria announces $11.5 million strategic investment in Scientus Pharma

BRIEF-Aphria reports qtrly rev $5.7 million * Revenue for three months ended May 31, 2017 was $5.7 million , representing a 11.7 pct increase over prior quarter's revenue

BRIEF-Aphria signs wholesale supply agreement with Scientus Pharma * Aphria inks major wholesale supply agreement with Scientus Pharma, Health Canada licensed dealer

BRIEF-Aphria confirms working partnership with LiUNA Local 625 * Confirms it has entered into a working partnership with LiUNA Local 625 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: