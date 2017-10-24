Apollo Tyres Ltd (APLO.NS)

BRIEF-India's Apollo Tyres approves issue of 63 mln shares to eligible QIBs * Says approved issue of 63 million shares to eligible QIBs at issue price of 238 rupees/share Source text - http://bit.ly/2gbdlrn Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Apollo Tyres approves issue price of shares to be allotted to QIBs at 238 rupees/share‍​ * Says approves issue price of shares to be allotted to eligible QIBs at 238 rupees per share‍​

BRIEF-Apollo Tyres approves floor price of QIP at 250.44 rupees per share‍​ * Says approved floor price of QIP at INR 250.44 per share‍​

BRIEF-India's Apollo Tyres June-qtr consol PAT down about 72 pct * June quarter consol PAT 883 million rupees versus 3.16 billion rupees last year

BRIEF-Apollo Tyres seeks members' nod for re-appointment of Onkar S. Kanwar as MD * Seeks members' nod for re-appointment of Onkar S. Kanwar as managing director

BRIEF-Apollo Tyres allotts NCDs on private placement basis worth INR 4.5 bln * Says allotted NCDs on a private placement basis aggregating to INR 4.5 billion