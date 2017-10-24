Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Ltd (APNJ.J)

UK anti-trust regulator investigates South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare JOHANNESBURG Britain's competition regulator has launched an investigation into Africa's biggest generic drug maker Aspen Pharmacare over alleged anticompetitive conduct in the supply of blood pressure and arthritis drugs, Aspen said on Friday.

BRIEF-Aspen Pharmacare Holdings ‍welcomes SA Competition Commission’s decision not to refer complaint about Aspen * ‍WELCOMES SOUTH AFRICAN COMPETITION COMMISSION'S DECISION TO DROP ITS INVESTIGATION OF ASPEN FOR SUSPECTED ABUSE OF DOMINANCE AND EXCESSIVE PRICING Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

UPDATE 2-Aspen Pharmacare shifts the needle to injectibles JOHANNESBURG, Sept 14 South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare expanded its anaesthetic drugs portfolio with a $766 million deal with AstraZeneca as it focuses on injectibles rather than making tablets.

South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare posts 46 pct profit jump JOHANNESBURG, Sept 14 South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare reported a 46 percent rise in full-year profit, buoyed by a revenue boost from an anaesthetics portfolio acquired from AstraZeneca and GlaxoSmithKline, the company said on Thursday.

BRIEF-Aspen Pharmacare Holdings posts FY revenue 41,2 bln rand * RAISED NORMALISED HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE ("NHEPS") BY 16% TO 1 463 CENTS IN YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2017.

CORRECTED-South Africa's Aspen Pharmacare flags jump in full-year profit JOHANNESBURG, Aug 30 South African drugmaker Aspen Pharmacare said on Wednesday that it expects full-year profit to climb by as much as 48 percent from last year when it was hit by a writedown on its Venezuelan business.

BRIEF-Aspen Pharmacare sees full-year NHEPS up 13 pct-18 pct * ‍SEES FY NEHPS AT 1428.0 CENTS PER SHARE TO 1491.2 CENTS PER SHARE, UP 13 PERCENT - 18 PERCENT