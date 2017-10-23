Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (AP_u.TO)
AP_u.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
41.08CAD
9:00pm BST
41.08CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
$0.18 (+0.44%)
$0.18 (+0.44%)
Prev Close
$40.90
$40.90
Open
$40.91
$40.91
Day's High
$41.13
$41.13
Day's Low
$40.76
$40.76
Volume
106,186
106,186
Avg. Vol
179,073
179,073
52-wk High
$41.79
$41.79
52-wk Low
$32.37
$32.37
Select another date:
Thu, Oct 5 2017
BRIEF-Allied and RioCan to acquire Diamond Corp.'s interest in commercial component of the well
Oct 5 Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
BRIEF-Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust provides leasing update for Montreal
Sept 28 Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
BRIEF-Allied announces $270 mln equity offering
Aug 8 Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
BRIEF-Allied qtrly FFO per unit $0.54
Aug 2 Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
BRIEF-Allied announces acquisition in Toronto's St. Lawrence market area
June 20 Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust-
BRIEF-Allied announces qtrly FFO per unit $0.53
May 3 Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
Select another date: