Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN.TO)

BRIEF-Algonquin Power & Utilities reports Q2 earnings per share $0.12 * Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp announces 2017 second quarter and year to date financial results

BRIEF-Hydrogenics Q2 revenue fell 19 percent to $7.5 million * Hydrogenics -ended Q2 with backlog level at $152.1 million, securing orders of $45.3 million for power-to-gas systems, fueling stations, industrial gas applications and mobility systems

BRIEF-Hydrogenics signs purchase and license agreement valued at over $50 mln for 1,000 fuel cell bus power modules * Hydrogenics signs purchase and license agreement valued at over 50 million USD for 1,000 fuel cell bus power modules

BRIEF-Hydrogenics announces extension of outside date for US$21 mln private placement * Hydrogenics announces extension of outside date for US$21 million private placement

BRIEF-Hydrogenics to provide fuel cells for ASKO's Scania trucks * Hydrogenics to provide fuel cells for Scania trucks at Norway’s largest grocery wholesaler

BRIEF-Hydrogenics reports Q1 loss per share $0.18 * Q1 earnings per share view $-0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

BRIEF-Algonquin Power & Utilities announces Q1 earnings per share C$0.07 * Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. announces 2017 first quarter financial results

BRIEF-Fujian Snowman and partners to acquire stake in Canada's Hydrogenics Corp * Says it and partners plan to acquire up to 17.6 percent stake in Canada's Hydrogenics Corp