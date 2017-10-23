Edition:
Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp (AQN.TO)

AQN.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

13.92CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.08 (-0.57%)
Prev Close
$14.00
Open
$14.07
Day's High
$14.07
Day's Low
$13.89
Volume
462,789
Avg. Vol
809,908
52-wk High
$14.35
52-wk Low
$10.47

Thu, Aug 31 2017

BRIEF-Algonquin Power & Utilities' unit to acquire St. Lawrence Gas Company.​

* Algonquin Power & Utilities - unit entered into agreement with Enbridge Gas Distribution Inc to acquire St. Lawrence Gas Company Inc​

BRIEF-Algonquin Power & Utilities reports Q2 earnings per share $0.12

* Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp announces 2017 second quarter and year to date financial results

BRIEF-Hydrogenics Q2 revenue fell 19 percent to $7.5 million

* Hydrogenics -ended Q2 with backlog level at $152.1 million, securing orders of $45.3 million for power-to-gas systems, fueling stations, industrial gas applications and mobility systems

BRIEF-Hydrogenics signs purchase and license agreement valued at over $50 mln for 1,000 fuel cell bus power modules

* Hydrogenics signs purchase and license agreement valued at over 50 million USD for 1,000 fuel cell bus power modules

BRIEF-Hydrogenics announces extension of outside date for US$21 mln private placement

* Hydrogenics announces extension of outside date for US$21 million private placement

BRIEF-Hydrogenics to provide fuel cells for ASKO's Scania trucks

* Hydrogenics to provide fuel cells for Scania trucks at Norway’s largest grocery wholesaler

BRIEF-Hydrogenics reports Q1 loss per share $0.18

* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.21 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

BRIEF-Algonquin Power & Utilities announces Q1 earnings per share C$0.07

* Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. announces 2017 first quarter financial results

BRIEF-Fujian Snowman and partners to acquire stake in Canada's Hydrogenics Corp

* Says it and partners plan to acquire up to 17.6 percent stake in Canada's Hydrogenics Corp

BRIEF-Hydrogenics announces US$21 mln private placement

* Hydrogenics Corp - entered into a subscription agreement with Fuzhou bonded zone Hejili equity investment limited partnership

