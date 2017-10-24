Arrow Global Group PLC (ARWA.L)

BRIEF-Arrow Global chief says no recent approaches from private equity players for company * ARROW GLOBAL- CEO SAYS: POST BREXIT, LOT OF SPECULATIVE PRIVATE EQUITY ENQUIRIES FOR LOTS OF UK COMPANIES

Debt collector Arrow Global's first half profit rises European debt purchaser and manager Arrow Global Group Plc reported a 35.5 percent rise in first-half underlying profit after tax, driven by a jump in debt collections and revenue from asset management.

BRIEF-Arrow Global says proposed acquisition of Mars Capital UK and Ireland and strategic partnership with Oaktree Capital * SAYS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF MARS CAPITAL'S LEADING UK AND IRISH MORTGAGE SERVICING BUSINESSES (MARS CAPITAL), FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF £15.5 MILLION