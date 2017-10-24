Edition:
United Kingdom

Ascendis Health Ltd (ASCJ.J)

ASCJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

1,756.00ZAc
1:49pm BST
Change (% chg)

-72.00 (-3.94%)
Prev Close
1,828.00
Open
1,900.00
Day's High
1,900.00
Day's Low
1,751.00
Volume
120,911
Avg. Vol
422,072
52-wk High
2,902.00
52-wk Low
1,750.00

Select another date:

Thu, Aug 24 2017

UPDATE 1-South African rand edges lower, stocks hit new record highs

* Ascendis Health leads stocks higher (Updates prices, adds stocks)

Continue Reading

BRIEF-Ascendis Health sees full-year HEPS up 54 pct to 66 pct​

* SEES FY NORMALISED HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE OF 148 - 159 CENTS, UP 22 PCT - 31 PCT ​

BRIEF-Ascendis says Sunwave deal to close on June 2

* Transactions are officially unconditional, thereby resulting in an effective date of 2 June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

Select another date: