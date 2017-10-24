Ascendis Health Ltd (ASCJ.J)
ASCJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
1,756.00ZAc
1:49pm BST
Change (% chg)
-72.00 (-3.94%)
Prev Close
1,828.00
Open
1,900.00
Day's High
1,900.00
Day's Low
1,751.00
Volume
120,911
Avg. Vol
422,072
52-wk High
2,902.00
52-wk Low
1,750.00
UPDATE 1-South African rand edges lower, stocks hit new record highs
* Ascendis Health leads stocks higher (Updates prices, adds stocks)
BRIEF-Ascendis Health sees full-year HEPS up 54 pct to 66 pct
* SEES FY NORMALISED HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE OF 148 - 159 CENTS, UP 22 PCT - 31 PCT
BRIEF-Ascendis says Sunwave deal to close on June 2
* Transactions are officially unconditional, thereby resulting in an effective date of 2 June 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
