Edition:
United Kingdom

Ashmore Group PLC (ASHM.L)

ASHM.L on London Stock Exchange

378.20GBp
4:44pm BST
Change (% chg)

4.70 (+1.26%)
Prev Close
373.50
Open
369.90
Day's High
378.20
Day's Low
363.80
Volume
647,157
Avg. Vol
1,195,341
52-wk High
392.20
52-wk Low
269.00

Select another date:

Fri, Jul 14 2017

BRIEF-Ashmore says total assets up 5 pct in fourth quarter

* Assets under management increased by $2.8 billion during quarter to end-June.

Continue Reading
Select another date:

Market Views

» More ASHM.L Market Views