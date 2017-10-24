ASML Holding NV (ASML.AS)
Wed, Oct 18 2017
UPDATE 1-Chip equipment maker ASML beats expectations in Q3
AMSTERDAM, Oct 18 ASML, the Dutch semiconductor equipment maker, on Wednesday reported third-quarter net profit of 557 million euros ($655 million), beating market expectations, and repeated 2017 full-year guidance of 25 percent higher sales.
BRIEF-ASML announces CFO Wolfgang Nickl to leave by end of April 2018
* CFO WOLFGANG NICKL TO LEAVE ASML BY THE END OF APRIL 2018
Bayer names ASML's CFO as its new finance chief
FRANKFURT, Sept 12 German drug and chemicals maker Bayer on Tuesday named Wolfgang Nickl, currently finance chief at Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML, to replace its CFO Johannes Dietsch when he leaves the group next year.
Semiconductor firm ASML beats second quarter estimates on strong memory demand
AMSTERDAM Dutch semiconductor equipment maker ASML said on Wednesday its sales in the second quarter rose to 2.1 billion euros ($2.4 billion), beating estimates due to strong demand from manufacturers of memory chips.
