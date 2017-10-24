Edition:
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SAB de CV (ASURB.MX)

ASURB.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

339.48MXN
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.14 (+0.04%)
Prev Close
$339.34
Open
$343.02
Day's High
$347.98
Day's Low
$336.51
Volume
181,208
Avg. Vol
344,667
52-wk High
$404.00
52-wk Low
$276.00

Thu, Sep 21 2017

BRIEF-ASUR announces the Impact of Hurricane Maria on Luis Muñoz Marín Airport

Sept 20 Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sureste SAB De Cv

BRIEF-Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sureste Sab De Cv's total passenger traffic for August 2017 increased by 8.9% compared to August 2016​​

* Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sureste Sab De Cv - ‍That total passenger traffic for August 2017 increased by 8.9% when compared to August 2016​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-ASUR, PSP Investments buy 50 pct stake in Aerostar

May 30 Grupo Aeroportuario Del Sureste SAB De CV :

