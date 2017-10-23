Edition:
Atlantic Power Corp (ATP.TO)

ATP.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

3.18CAD
8:59pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.04 (-1.24%)
Prev Close
$3.22
Open
$3.19
Day's High
$3.20
Day's Low
$3.16
Volume
26,372
Avg. Vol
48,525
52-wk High
$3.67
52-wk Low
$2.87

Mon, Aug 28 2017

BRIEF-Atlantic Power Corporation provides update on contractual arrangements for Naval Station and North Island projects

BRIEF-Atlantic Power reports net loss per share attributable to shareholders $0.19

* Atlantic Power Corporation releases second quarter 2017 results

BRIEF-Atlantic Power Corp announces new contractual arrangements

