Attijariwafa Bank SA (ATW.CS)

BRIEF-Attijariwafa Bank Q1 net profit group share up 6.7 percent ‍​ * Q1 NET PROFIT GROUP SHARE MAD 1.2 BILLION, UP 6.7 PERCENT ‍​

Morocco's Attijariwafa paid twice book value for Barclays Egypt acquisition CAIRO Morocco's Attijariwafa Bank paid twice book value to acquire Barclays' Egyptian business and hopes the acquisition will enable it to increase its market share in Egypt to 5 percent within five years, the Moroccan bank's CEO said.

Morocco's Attijariwafa paid twice book value for Barclays Egypt acquisition CAIRO Morocco's Attijariwafa Bank paid twice book value to acquire Barclays' Egyptian business and hopes the acquisition will enable it to increase its market share in Egypt to 5 percent within five years, the Moroccan bank's CEO said.

CORRECTED-Morocco's Attijariwafa paid twice book value for Barclays Egypt acquisition CAIRO, May 7 Morocco's Attijariwafa Bank paid twice book value to acquire Barclays' Egyptian business and hopes the acquisition will enable it to increase its market share in Egypt to 5 percent within five years, the Moroccan bank's CEO said.