Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (AUP.TO)

AUP.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

7.67CAD
8:57pm BST
Change (% chg)

$-0.10 (-1.29%)
Prev Close
$7.77
Open
$7.89
Day's High
$7.90
Day's Low
$7.50
Volume
57,615
Avg. Vol
55,130
52-wk High
$14.17
52-wk Low
$2.75

Fri, Oct 20 2017

BRIEF-Aurinia Pharmaceuticals plans to expand voclosoprin renal franchise

* Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍ plans to expand voclosoprin renal franchise to include focal segmental glomerulosclerosis and minimal change disease​

BRIEF-Aurinia Pharmaceuticals reports Q2 loss per share $‍0.03​

* Aurinia reports second quarter 2017 financial results, and provides operational highlights

BRIEF-Aurinia Pharmaceuticals resolves temporary non-compliance with Nasdaq's audit committee composition rule

* Aurinia resolves temporary non-compliance with Nasdaq's audit committee composition rule Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Aurinia Pharma presents voclosporin remission data

* Voclosporin remission data from the phase IIB aura-LV study highlighted at eular 2017

BRIEF-Aurinia doses first patient in AURORA phase 3 clinical trial of voclosporin in lupus nephritis

* Aurinia doses first patient in AURORA phase 3 clinical trial of voclosporin in lupus nephritis

BRIEF-George Milne joins Aurinia’s board of directors

* Pharma industry veteran Dr. George Milne joins Aurinia’s board of directors Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

