Aviva PLC (AV.L)
503.00GBp
23 Oct 2017
-2.50 (-0.49%)
505.50
507.50
509.00
501.50
4,938,633
9,114,379
570.50
411.30
Mon, Oct 23 2017
Rugby-Aviva Premiership Fixtures
Oct 23 (Gracenote) - Fixtures from the Aviva Premiership matches FRIDAY, OCTOBER 27 FIXTURES (GMT) Sale Sharks v Exeter Chiefs (1845) SATURDAY, OCTOBER 28 FIXTURES (GMT) Harlequins v Worcester Warriors (1400) Northampton v Wasps (1400) Saracens v London Irish (1400) SUNDAY, OCTOBER 29 FIXTURES (GMT) Bath Rugby v Gloucester Rugby (1500) Newcastle Falcons v Leicester Tigers (1500)
Pearson agrees deal to insure third of pension scheme risk
LONDON Publisher Pearson said on Tuesday it had agreed a deal to insure a third of its pension scheme liabilities totalling 1.2 billion pounds with Legal & General and Aviva .
Aviva to sell Taiwan business to local partner for $1
LONDON British insurer Aviva said on Friday its decision to sell its 49 percent stake in a Taiwan joint venture to its partner First Financial Holding fits into its strategy of withdrawing from less profitable markets.
Aviva to sell Taiwan business to local partner for $1
LONDON British insurer Aviva said on Friday its decision to sell its 49 percent stake in a Taiwan joint venture to its partner First Financial Holding fits into its strategy of withdrawing from less profitable markets.
UPDATE 1-Aviva to sell Taiwan business to local partner for $1
LONDON, Oct 13 British insurer Aviva said on Friday its decision to sell its 49 percent stake in a Taiwan joint venture to its partner First Financial Holding fits into its strategy of withdrawing from less profitable markets.
Aviva to sell Taiwan business
LONDON, Oct 13 British insurer Aviva said on Friday it is to sell its 49 percent stake in its Taiwan joint venture to its partner First Financial Holding, as it tries to focus on more profitable markets.
BRIEF-Aviva agrees to sell 49 percent stake in Taiwan jv
* Has agreed to sell its entire 49 percent shareholding in its joint venture in Taiwan, First Aviva Life to joint venture partner First Financial Holding co. Ltd
MOVES-Aviva Investors appoints Mike Craston as non-executive director
Oct 11 Aviva Investors, the global asset management business of Aviva Plc, appointed Mike Craston non-executive director, effective immediately, and also named him chairman of the board of Aviva Investors Holdings Ltd, effective Nov. 17.
Rugby-Aviva Premiership results and standings
Oct 8 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Sunday RESULTS Saracens 38 Wasps 19 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Saracens 6 5 0 1 209 97 3 23 2. Exeter Chiefs 6 4 0 2 177 106 6 22 3. Northampton 6 4 0 2 166 148 4 20 4. Newcastle Falcons 6 4 0 2 141 132 4 20 5. Bath Rugby 6 4 0 2 150 123 3 19 6. Leicester Tigers 6 4 0 2 137 129 1 17 7. Harlequins 6 3 0 3 173 164 3 1
Rugby-Aviva Premiership results and standings
Oct 7 (Gracenote) - Results and standings from the Aviva Premiership matches on Saturday RESULTS Bath Rugby 29 Worcester Warriors 13 Exeter Chiefs 34 Newcastle Falcons 24 Gloucester Rugby 29 Northampton 24 London Irish 27 Leicester Tigers 28 STANDINGS P W D L F A B Pts 1. Exeter Chiefs 6 4 0 2 177 106 6 22 2. Northampton 6 4 0 2 166 148 4 20 3. Newcastle Falcons 6 4 0 2 141 132 4 20 4. Bath Rugby
- 3 stocks with 6% yields for dividend hunters?
- These 3 top yielders destroy today's low interest rates
- Is this the best insurer to buy after today’s results?
- 3 bumper dividend yields to beat low interest rates
- Are these three leading insurers a buy after recent results?
- These FTSE 100 shares yield 6% or above! But are they red-hot buys?