Avenue Supermarts Ltd (AVEU.NS)
AVEU.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,101.10INR
10:08am BST
Change (% chg)
Rs-25.30 (-2.25%)
Prev Close
Rs1,126.40
Open
Rs1,127.00
Day's High
Rs1,148.50
Day's Low
Rs1,095.00
Volume
1,185,001
Avg. Vol
1,066,476
52-wk High
Rs1,288.65
52-wk Low
Rs558.30
Fri, Sep 8 2017
BRIEF-Avenue Supermarts gets shareholders' nod to issue NCDs worth up to 10 bln rupees
* Gets shareholders' nod to issue NCDs worth up to 10 billion rupees Source text: (http://bit.ly/2xRj6Om) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Avenue Supermarts seeks members' nod for issue of NCDs worth up to 10 bln rupees
* Seeks members' nod for offer, issue of secured, redeemable NCDs aggregating up to INR 10 billion Source text - http://bit.ly/2vwYexc Further company coverage:
