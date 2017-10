Dassault Aviation SA (AVMD.PA)

Dassault CEO not yet considering alternative engine suppliers LAS VEGAS Dassault Aviation Chief Executive Eric Trappier said he wants to hear how aerospace group Safran SA will tackle engine development issues that have delayed the French planemaker's latest business jet before considering alternative suppliers.

Dassault Aviation shares fall after CEO warns of Falcon 5X delay PARIS Shares in Dassault Aviation were down 3.5 percent in early trade on Tuesday after the company's chief executive told a U.S conference the Falcon 5X business jet's entry into service would be delayed.

Dassault CEO says in talks with India about more Rafale jets TOULON, France, Sept 5 The chief executive of Dassault Aviation on Tuesday said the company was still in discussions with India over the possible purchase of additional twin-engine Rafale fighter jets, on top of the 36 ones India ordered in 2016.

Dassault says business jet market still weak PARIS Dassault Aviation , the French maker of Falcon private jets and Rafale warplanes, said on Wednesday the business jet market remained weak, with high stocks of unsold aircraft hampering a tentative recovery in benchmark second-hand trading.

BRIEF-Dassault Aviation selects Sopra Steria to implement its Rafale Maintenance Management System * ANNOUNCED ON MONDAY THAT DASSAULT AVIATION HAS SELECTED CO AND ITS UNIT CIMPA TO IMPLEMENT ITS RAFALE MAINTENANCE MANAGEMENT SYSTEM