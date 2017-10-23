Arizona Mining Inc (AZ.TO)
AZ.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
3.25CAD
9:00pm BST
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
BRIEF-Osisko Gold entered agreement with Dalradian resources to buy 19.2 mln Dalradian shares
* Osisko Gold Royalties - entered into agreement with Dalradian resources in which co agreed to buy 19.2 million shares of Dalradian at $1.47 per share
BRIEF-Arizona Mining appoints Tom Whelan as CFO
* Whelan succeeds Paul Ireland, who will remain with company as a consultant Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-South32 to acquire additional shares in Arizona Mining
* South32 Ltd - entered over-counter equity forward contract to acquire up to an additional 15 million shares in Arizona Mining Incorporated
BRIEF-Arizona Mining announces C$110 million private placement with South32
* Arizona mining announces c$110 million private placement with south32
