AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L)

AstraZeneca among backers as Swiss cancer biotech raises $200 million LONDON An unlisted Swiss biotech company focused on developing "armed antibodies" to fight cancer has raised $200 million (£152 million) in a funding round backed by AstraZeneca and other private backers.

BRIEF-AstraZeneca and Merck advance LYNPARZA in Japan with a second regulatory submission * AstraZeneca and Merck rapidly advance LYNPARZA (olaparib) in Japan with a second regulatory submission

BRIEF-AstraZeneca and Merck submit application for breast cancer drug in Japan * ‍ASTRAZENECA AND MSD RAPIDLY ADVANCE LYNPARZA IN JAPAN WITH A SECOND REGULATORY SUBMISSION​

BRIEF-AstraZeneca gains FDA backing for Bydureon BCise * ‍US FDA approves new easy-to-use, once-weekly Bydureon BCise injectable medicine for patients with type-2 diabetes​

BRIEF-Roivant Sciences partners with AstraZeneca for drug development * Roivant Sciences says entered into a development partnership with AstraZeneca for a deprioritized investigational drug in an undisclosed indication​

BRIEF-Fibrogen announces acceptance by china FDA of roxadustat NDA for treatment of anemia associated with dialysis and non-dialysis kidney disease * Fibrogen announces acceptance by china FDA of roxadustat new drug application (NDA) for treatment of anemia associated with dialysis and non-dialysis chronic kidney disease (CKD)