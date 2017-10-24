Edition:
United Kingdom

Boeing Co (BA.N)

BA.N on New York Stock Exchange

262.32USD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-2.43 (-0.92%)
Prev Close
$264.75
Open
$265.13
Day's High
$265.95
Day's Low
$262.15
Volume
838,306
Avg. Vol
838,411
52-wk High
$265.95
52-wk Low
$136.72

Select another date:

Mon, Oct 23 2017

Photo

Boeing signs $13.8 billion deal with Singapore Airlines

WASHINGTON Boeing Co on Monday signed a previously announced deal with Singapore Airlines Ltd to sell it 39 aircraft worth $13.8 billion at list prices during a White House event with Singapore's prime minister. | Video

Continue Reading

Boeing signs $13.8 billion deal with Singapore Airlines

WASHINGTON Boeing Co on Monday signed a previously announced deal with Singapore Airlines Ltd to sell it 39 aircraft worth $13.8 billion (£10.4 billion) at list prices during a White House event with Singapore's prime minister. | Video

Boeing signs $13.8 billion deal with Singapore Airlines

WASHINGTON, Oct 23 Boeing Co on Monday signed a previously announced deal with Singapore Airlines Ltd to sell it 39 aircraft worth $13.8 billion at list prices during a White House event with Singapore's prime minister.

Boeing, Mitsubishi Heavy in deal to cut costs of 787 wing production

Boeing Co and Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd (MHI) announced they have agreed on steps to reduce the cost of producing the wings of the 787 Dreamliner.

Boeing, Mitsubishi Heavy in deal to cut costs of 787 wing production

Boeing Co and Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd (MHI) announced they have agreed on steps to reduce the cost of producing the wings of the 787 Dreamliner.

UPDATE 1-Boeing, Mitsubishi Heavy in deal to cut costs of 787 wing production

* Pair to study technologies for future commercial aircraft (Adds details of deal, 777X plans)

Boeing, Mitsubishi Heavy reach deal to cut costs of 787 wing production

Oct 23 Boeing Co and Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd (MHI) said on Monday they had agreed on steps to reduce the cost of producing the wings of the 787 Dreamliner.

BRIEF-Boeing, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries reach agreement on cost reduction for 787 production

* Boeing, mitsubishi heavy industries reach agreement on cost reduction for 787 production

China Southern to buy 38 Boeing jets worth $5.65 bln

SHANGHAI, Oct 20 China Southern Airlines has signed a deal to buy 38 aircraft from U.S. planemaker Boeing Co with a combined price tag of $5.65 billion, the Chinese carrier said on Friday.

BRIEF-China Southern Airlines signs agreement to buy aircraft from Boeing

* Says it signs agreement to buy 8 B777-300ER, 30 B737-8 aircraft from Boeing

Select another date: