Boeing Co (BA.N)

Boeing signs $13.8 billion deal with Singapore Airlines WASHINGTON Boeing Co on Monday signed a previously announced deal with Singapore Airlines Ltd to sell it 39 aircraft worth $13.8 billion (£10.4 billion) at list prices during a White House event with Singapore's prime minister. |

Boeing signs $13.8 billion deal with Singapore Airlines WASHINGTON, Oct 23 Boeing Co on Monday signed a previously announced deal with Singapore Airlines Ltd to sell it 39 aircraft worth $13.8 billion at list prices during a White House event with Singapore's prime minister.

Boeing, Mitsubishi Heavy in deal to cut costs of 787 wing production Boeing Co and Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd (MHI) announced they have agreed on steps to reduce the cost of producing the wings of the 787 Dreamliner.

Boeing, Mitsubishi Heavy in deal to cut costs of 787 wing production Boeing Co and Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd (MHI) announced they have agreed on steps to reduce the cost of producing the wings of the 787 Dreamliner.

UPDATE 1-Boeing, Mitsubishi Heavy in deal to cut costs of 787 wing production * Pair to study technologies for future commercial aircraft (Adds details of deal, 777X plans)

Boeing, Mitsubishi Heavy reach deal to cut costs of 787 wing production Oct 23 Boeing Co and Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd (MHI) said on Monday they had agreed on steps to reduce the cost of producing the wings of the 787 Dreamliner.

BRIEF-Boeing, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries reach agreement on cost reduction for 787 production * Boeing, mitsubishi heavy industries reach agreement on cost reduction for 787 production

China Southern to buy 38 Boeing jets worth $5.65 bln SHANGHAI, Oct 20 China Southern Airlines has signed a deal to buy 38 aircraft from U.S. planemaker Boeing Co with a combined price tag of $5.65 billion, the Chinese carrier said on Friday.