Boeing Co (BA.N)

Mon, Oct 23 2017
Boeing signs $13.8 billion deal with Singapore Airlines
WASHINGTON, Oct 23 Boeing Co on Monday signed a previously announced deal with Singapore Airlines Ltd to sell it 39 aircraft worth $13.8 billion at list prices during a White House event with Singapore's prime minister.
Boeing, Mitsubishi Heavy reach deal to cut costs of 787 wing production
Oct 23 Boeing Co and Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd (MHI) said on Monday they had agreed on steps to reduce the cost of producing the wings of the 787 Dreamliner.
China Southern to buy 38 Boeing jets worth $5.65 bln
SHANGHAI, Oct 20 China Southern Airlines has signed a deal to buy 38 aircraft from U.S. planemaker Boeing Co with a combined price tag of $5.65 billion, the Chinese carrier said on Friday.
